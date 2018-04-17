Tyronn Lue’s Mysterious ‘Best Lineup’ For The Cavaliers Has Been Revealed

04.17.18

Things did not go well for the Cavs in Game 1 of their series against the Pacers as Indiana waltzed into Cleveland and blasted them 98-80 to steal homecourt for the series.

LeBron James refused to be concerned about being down 0-1 in the series, citing his history in the playoffs and that famous 3-1 comeback in the 2016 Finals, but it’s hard for fans not to have some concerns about the Cavs going forward. With LeBron, it’s always possible that he carries the squad to a series win and beyond, but he will need some help in the form of teammates making shots which no one was really able to do in Game 1.

At Monday’s practice, coach Tyronn Lue mentioned that he “knows” what his best 5-man lineup is but couldn’t really use it in Game 1, which led to some confusion and a necessary clarification. On Tuesday, Lue gave that clarification, noting that he did indeed have it on the floor briefly when Kyle Korver was out there.

