After a whirlwind of activity in the early portion of July, the vast majority of top-tier NBA free agents have new (or renewed) homes around the league. However, Clint Capela is not among the players that have agreed to new contracts, as he joins Jabari Parker and Marcus Smart (among others) as restricted free agents that are twisting in the wind at this juncture in the process.

Speculation has been rampant as to what Capela might be able to command on the market, particularly on the heels of a tremendous season with the Rockets in 2017-2018. However, only a few teams have the requisite salary cap space to really make the Rockets sweat in terms of an offer sheet and that could spell trouble for Capela’s overall market.

In fact, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle brings word that the first offer made by the Rockets on July 1 was for a lower annual value than many might have anticipated.