Another injury has hit the Rockets. They’ve already been without Chris Paul and Eric Gordon due to injury and now big man Clint Capela is going to be out as well. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Capela will be out four to six weeks due an injury in his right thumb.

With this injury to Capela, the Rockets will now be without three of their five starters. The only remaining healthy players in the usual starting lineup are James Harden and PJ Tucker. Houston has already felt the force of its injuries in a late-game collapse in Orlando. An MRI on Capela revealed ligament damage, which explains the length of his impending absence from the team.