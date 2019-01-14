Clint Capela Will Reportedly Miss Four to Six Weeks With A Thumb Injury

01.14.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Another injury has hit the Rockets. They’ve already been without Chris Paul and Eric Gordon due to injury and now big man Clint Capela is going to be out as well. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Capela will be out four to six weeks due an injury in his right thumb.

With this injury to Capela, the Rockets will now be without three of their five starters. The only remaining healthy players in the usual starting lineup are James Harden and PJ Tucker. Houston has already felt the force of its injuries in a late-game collapse in Orlando. An MRI on Capela revealed ligament damage, which explains the length of his impending absence from the team.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSClint CapelaHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 7 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP