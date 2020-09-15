Three Keys That Could Decide Game 7 Between The Clippers And Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets strung together a pair of memorable performances, coming back from two consecutive double-digit deficits to even the series against the L.A. Clippers. On Tuesday evening, the Clippers still enter Game 7 as seven-point favorites against the Nuggets but, in a winner-take-all scenario, anything can happen.

With that as the backdrop, we’re highlighting three keys that could swing the result in Game 7, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers waiting for the winner in the Western Conference Finals.

1. The Montrezl Harrell conundrum

Montrezl Harrell is a good basketball player. The 26-year-old big man won the NBA’s 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award and, during the regular season, Harrell was both efficient and productive, averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor. Those are strong numbers under any circumstances and, considering his impact on a top-flight team like the Clippers, it is easy to see why Harrell was a leading candidate and, eventually, the winner of a league-wide award.

In this series, however, it has been a struggle for Harrell, and that puts a tremendous focus on him in advance of Game 7. Harrell had to leave the Orlando Bubble for a family matter and, as a result, he missed the Clippers’ seeding games, only to return at the outset of the playoffs. On the whole, his counting numbers look just fine, especially when taken on a per-minute basis, but Harrell has been a notable weakness for L.A. against Denver.

Over the course of six games, the Clippers have outscored the Nuggets by 1.9 points per possession. That figure would be (much) more impressive if not for back-to-back collapses from L.A. but, in short, the Clippers have been the better team by point differential. With the exception of Reggie Jackson, who essentially vanished from the rotation and has only played 29 minutes in the series, Harrell has the worst on-off splits of any Clipper, and that is only backed up by the eye test.

The Clippers are being outscored by 11.3 points per 100 possessions in the 108 minutes with Harrell on the floor through six games. That translates to a -29 over 108 minutes and, in the midst of a close-fought series, the minutes with Harrell in the middle have been costly for the Clippers. Harrell is, quite easily, the more prominent player when compared to Ivica Zubac, but Zubac has been notably better in this series.

Broadly speaking, Doc Rivers might lean in the direction of keeping Harrell engaged. After all, he is a very strong player and Harrell has been a key cog for the Clippers all season long. In the crucible of a win-or-go-home scenario, however, it will be quite interesting to see just how long Rivers is willing to stick with Harrell. He is a shaky defender, especially when Nikola Jokic is on the floor, and Harrell isn’t bringing the same kind of offensive impact since returning from his extended pre-playoff absence.

Can Rivers really just remove Harrell from the rotation? Probably not, but he should be on a (very) tight leash given how the rest of this series has gone. If he plays too much, the pendulum may swing toward the Nuggets.