Damar Hamlin Offered Support For Bronny James After His Cardiac Arrest

On Tuesday morning, the basketball world was stunned to learn that Bronny James had collapse during practice at USC after going into cardiac arrest on Monday. James was taken to the hospital where he spent time in the ICU before being stabilized and is currently resting and recovering.

It is a terrifying scare for Bronny and the entire James family to go through, but they do have someone they can lean on for some firsthand experience in navigating the immediate aftermath of suffering a cardiac arrest and trying to work their way back to playing sports again. Damar Hamlin has spent the last seven months doing exactly that after he collapsed on Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals and had to be revived on the field. Hamlin is now getting set for Bills training camp, but offered his support to Bronny and promised to be there for him and the James family in the same way they were there for him through his process.

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

Hamlin knows better than anyone what lies on the road ahead for Bronny in balancing taking care of his heart and health, as well as working to get back into condition to try and play basketball again. Having someone to lean on in Hamlin who can provide guidance and also just tell him things that are part of the process can help ease what is a very difficult process some, and it’s great to see this kind of support from Hamlin.