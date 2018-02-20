Damian Lillard Wanted To ‘Spark Urgency’ In His Meeting With Owner Paul Allen

#Portland Trail Blazers
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

The Portland Trail Blazers seem like they’re stuck in the movie Groundhog Day. For the umpteenth year in a row, they’re playing just well enough to secure a postseason berth yet are still far removed from being a legitimate contender.

But when it comes to the big stage, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is no longer just happy to be there. He has his sights set on much loftier goals. Yet, after an underwhelming trade deadline, his team is once again in no better position to compete for a championship.

That’s a tall order given the Warriors juggernaut, but he’s also watched other teams like the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder retool their rosters in order to at least pose a real challenge to the status quo. Much of this, of course, points to organizational machinations, or in the Blazers’ case, a towering lackthereof, which is a big reason why Lillard decided to meet with enigmatic owner Paul Allen last month.

