Damian Lillard Is Hyped For Antonio Brown On The Raiders

Damian Lillard might be more known for being a star on the Trail Blazers today, but the guard first made his name in California. The Weber State standout attended Saint Joseph Notre Dame High School in Oakland. As a Bay Area native, he learned to love the local teams such as the Raiders. Unfortunately for him, most of his adult life has been spent watching the Raiders struggle.

That could all be changing soon. After a dreadful season last year, the Raiders have made moves to maybe head back in a winning direction. Disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown is going to be traded from the Steelers to the Raiders. Brown is a monster that can pull in just about any ball thrown his way. He’ll make the Raiders way more watchable and perhaps give them a chance to win some games. Lillard couldn’t be any more excited at the thought of that.