Damian Lillard Likes That He Has To Win ‘The Hard Way’ In Portland

#Portland Trail Blazers
04.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Damian Lillard knows what he and the Portland Trail Blazers are up against in the Western Conference. Despite injuries and a recent lull the Golden State Warriors are the reigning champions and favorites to win it all again. The Houston Rockets have the NBA’s best record and the presumptive NBA MVP on the roster in James Harden.

But Lillard doesn’t seem to mind a tough road to success. It’s something he’s embraced throughout his career, and it was highlighted by a feature about Lillard in Sports Illustrated this week.

The Lee Jenkins piece dives into the origins of “Dame Time” and how Lillard has an uncanny ability to get into a scoring zone for stretches of time. But perhaps the most telling quote of the piece is also the most reassuring for Blazers fans who have had to worry at times that Lillard might be tempted to leave Portland to find success.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 hours ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP