Damian Lillard Likes That He Has To Win ‘The Hard Way’ In Portland

Getty Image

Damian Lillard knows what he and the Portland Trail Blazers are up against in the Western Conference. Despite injuries and a recent lull the Golden State Warriors are the reigning champions and favorites to win it all again. The Houston Rockets have the NBA’s best record and the presumptive NBA MVP on the roster in James Harden.

But Lillard doesn’t seem to mind a tough road to success. It’s something he’s embraced throughout his career, and it was highlighted by a feature about Lillard in Sports Illustrated this week.

The Lee Jenkins piece dives into the origins of “Dame Time” and how Lillard has an uncanny ability to get into a scoring zone for stretches of time. But perhaps the most telling quote of the piece is also the most reassuring for Blazers fans who have had to worry at times that Lillard might be tempted to leave Portland to find success.