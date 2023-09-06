Danny Green Will Return To The Sixers On A One-Year Deal

Veteran swingman Danny Green has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023

After tearing his ACL in May of 2022, Green made his 2022-23 debut in February for the Memphis Grizzlies before being dealt to the Houston Rockets and agreeing to a buyout, at which point he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yet Green only played sparingly, seeing the court in 11 regular season games (138 minutes) and four playoff contests (40 minutes). He averaged 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.2 percent from deep (16-for-37).

Because he played so little last year, it’s hard to know where Green is at in this point of his career physically and as an overall player. During 2021-22, before tearing his ACL, he remained an effective rotation player for the Sixers, though had lost a good deal of his lateral mobility, which hurt him significantly as a point-of-attack stopper. That season, he started 28 games, averaged 5.9 points and shot 38 percent beyond the arc.

Now more than a full calendar year removed his ACL injury and not trying to jockey for minutes on the fly with multiple playoff contenders, he could re-emerge as a viable rotation wing, floor-spacer and impactful defensive cog. Philadelphia will certainly hope that comes to fruition in his second stint with the organization as it searches to bolster its forward depth.