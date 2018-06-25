Getty Image

From the perspective of the San Antonio Spurs, everything during the 2018 offseason revolves around Kawhi Leonard. The All-NBA forward and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is in the middle of a near-constant flow of trade rumors and, until the final resolution comes to pass, Gregg Popovich and company could be in something of a holding pattern when it comes to addressing the rest of their roster.

On Monday evening, however, word broke that Leonard’s running mate on the wing, Danny Green, will opt in to a $10 million player option for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.