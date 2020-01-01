Darren Collison figured to be the type of veteran point guard that potential contenders would’ve loved to sign on the free agent market this summer. Instead, prior to free agency starting, the former Pacers and Kings guard chose to retire in a move that shocked many, citing his desire to focus on his faith and volunteer work.

As the NBA’s trade deadline approaches and top teams seek upgrades, Collison has apparently felt the itch to play again. The UCLA product is apparently mulling a return to the league less than a year after choosing to call it a career, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports he is interested in playing for either of the L.A. teams should they need him after the deadline.

Story filed to ESPN: After a stunning retirement prior to free agency, veteran guard Darren Collison is considering a February return to the NBA – with the Lakers and Clippers emerging as his two preferred destinations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

Of the two L.A. teams, the Lakers have the most glaring need at point guard and Collison’s abilities as a shooter off the ball as a career 39.4 percent three-point shooter would be a huge lift for this Lakers squad. Collison would be an upgrade over Rajon Rondo, and his fit in lineups with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is much better than Rondo’s given that he can space the floor.

The Clippers don’t need Collison as badly, but they would surely love to add him to their roster. They could use point guard depth and shooting, like most all top teams, as Patrick Beverley carries a massive load for them. Whatever the case, it’s certainly an interesting option for both teams to consider as they look to bolster their respective rosters as we approach the deadline.