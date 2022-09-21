For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions. It’s been an outstanding year for the Aces, one that saw them add a title to their win in the Commissioner’s Cup. Beyond that, a few of their players took home individual honors for their play this season, while head coach Becky Hammon was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

The good news continued for the Aces on Tuesday during the team’s championship parade in Las Vegas. At one point, All-Star forward Dearica Hamby stepped up to the microphone to address the crowd, which led to the announcer asking the crowd to “give it up one more time for Amaya’s mom.” Before she could walk away, Hamby grabbed the microphone and revealed that she played in the WNBA Finals while pregnant, telling the crowd that “it’s no longer Amaya’s mom, it’s Amaya and Legend’s mom.”

Dearica Hamby: WNBA champion (and also she's pregnant!) 👏 (via KTNV) pic.twitter.com/SvPkv5OZiy — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 21, 2022

The news was confirmed a little later by a very good source, Amaya, who said on IG Live “I’m having another brother.”

A WNBA All-Star selection in each of the last two years, Hamby missed the final two games of the regular season and the first four games of the team’s playoff run before returning during Game 3 of the team’s semifinal series with the Seattle Storm. While she started 32 of the 34 games in which she appeared in the regular season, Hamby came off the bench in all four Finals games.