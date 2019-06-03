DeMar DeRozan Shared A Touching Story About The Last Time He Saw Nipsey Hussle Before His Death

06.03.19 26 mins ago

Instagram

When Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, his death sent shockwaves not only through the music industry, but the sports world, too. Hussle had connections and relationships with countless NBA players, and an outpouring of condolences from those players dominated Twitter and Instagram in the days following Hussle’s death.

DeMar DeRozan, a Compton native, was one of those players with deep ties to Hussle. He posted a tribute to his friend on Instagram, and in a recent appearance on Taylor Rook’s Take It There, DeRozan revealed that he’d had dinner with Hussle just a few weeks before the rapper’s passing.

He shared on the show what the two talked about, and it mirrors many of the stories about Hussle and his dreams of helping those in the community they shared.

Around The Web

TAGSDEMAR DEROZANNIPSEY HUSSLE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP