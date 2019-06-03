Instagram

When Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, his death sent shockwaves not only through the music industry, but the sports world, too. Hussle had connections and relationships with countless NBA players, and an outpouring of condolences from those players dominated Twitter and Instagram in the days following Hussle’s death.

DeMar DeRozan, a Compton native, was one of those players with deep ties to Hussle. He posted a tribute to his friend on Instagram, and in a recent appearance on Taylor Rook’s Take It There, DeRozan revealed that he’d had dinner with Hussle just a few weeks before the rapper’s passing.

He shared on the show what the two talked about, and it mirrors many of the stories about Hussle and his dreams of helping those in the community they shared.