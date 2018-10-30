The Warriors Erupted For 92 Points In A Half Against The Bulls

It is common knowledge that the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA and, when Steve Kerr’s team has it going, they are impossible to stop. That was on full display in the first half on Monday evening as the Warriors went off for 92 points in the first half against the Chicago Bulls.
While that feat seems impressive on its own, it is even more so when putting the performance in historical perspective. For starters, the Warriors’ point total is the second-highest ever generated in a first half in league history.
Beyond that, Golden State converted a ridiculous 17 (!) three-point field goals prior to halftime, setting a new league mark.
