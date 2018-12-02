Showtime PPV

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a somewhat controversial draw on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the scorecards for the fight being all over the place. One judge had Fury winning 114-110, one scored it a 113-113 draw, while another had it 115-111 Wilder, in yet another frustrating example of the varied ways boxing can be seen by three people ringside.

While the result was frustrating to some, it was also understandable. The fight was close early, with some rounds that could’ve reasonably gone either way, before Fury took control in the middle of the fight. In the ninth round, Wilder scored a knockdown to pick up a 10-8 round and then another in the 12th that Fury miraculously was able to recover from to avoid a KO loss.

Those two 10-8 rounds are enough to skew a fight that Fury may very well have controlled, and that shows up on the cards in scoring that’s all over the place. Fans will be upset that for the second time in three “mega-fights,” a draw has been the result, but it was hard to be upset with the drama and action the two combatants produced.

