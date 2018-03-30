Getty Image

The basketball world was devastated on Monday afternoon when it was announced that G League player Zeke Upshaw passed away. Upshaw, a 26-year-old small forward for the Grand Rapids Drive, collapsed on the court during a game over the weekend and was taken to the hospital. His mother announced his death in a statement.

As is always the case when someone loses their life, it was a tragic moment, one that led to an outpouring of support from teams, players, coaches, and everyone in between. And on Thursday night, the Drive’s NBA affiliate decided to honor Upshaw with a kind gesture.

The Detroit Pistons announced that it would give Upshaw an honorary call-up for the team’s game against Washington. In a statement, Pistons general manager Jeff Bower described Upshaw as a “terrific young man.”