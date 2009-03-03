The Closer

You all know the saying: Everybody in the NBA makes a run. But damn, can nobody hold a fourth-quarter lead anymore? Over the weekend it seemed half the League’s games involved teams blowing leads in the final minutesâ€”some as big as 15 to 20 points. Last night was no different, as even one of the League’s best individual finishers saw his team fall apart down the stretch. In Miami, D-Wade (41 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts, 7 stls) had the Heat up by 11 midway through the fourth after he picked off a pass intended for LeBron (42 pts, 8 rebs, 6 threes) and threw down a breakaway reverse jackknife. Right after that, though, LBJ and Mo Williams (30 pts) took over, sparking a rally during which the Heat went 2-for-17 and lost the lead in the blink of an eye. With Cleveland up three and about 40 seconds left, LeBron delivered the dagger when he re-created his monster dunk from the Celtics series last year; turning Jamario Moon into James Posey and J.O. into KG. Forget the score at that point; LeBron punched it so hard, Miami’s spirit would have been broken even if it only put the Cavs ahead by one … Second night in a row the Cavs pulled off a tough, come-from-behind win on the home floor of an Eastern Conference playoff team, following Sunday’s win at Atlanta. This one was even more impressive, considering the Heat have a certified fourth-quarter killer of their own in Wade (Joe Johnson isn’t quite there yet as a lights-out closer) and the Cavs didn’t even get into Miami until 7 a.m. the previous morning after trouble getting out of ATL’s airport … Jermaine O’Neal is making a more substantial impact, but Moon is racking up highlights by the handful since coming over in the Raptors trade. He and D-Wade already have an on-court chemistry (check their alley-oops) that matches or probably tops anything Flash had with Shawn Marion … Speaking of on-court chemistry, Chris Paul and David West have been carrying the Hornets lately. On the same day he was named Western Conference Player of the Week, D-West turned in his third 30-and-10 line in N.O.’s last four games, throwing in five assists and reminding the Sixers why it sucks not having Elton Brand. West scored the Hornets’ first 12 points as they got out to a big lead early. It wasn’t all wide-open mid-range jumpers, either; he had a nice little finger roll, and hit some shots with guys all in his face …
After Philly made it close in the fourth, CP asserted himself all over the stat sheet: setting up Posey for a three, hitting Tyson Chandler with a lob, and sticking a couple jumpers down the stretch to help pull out the win. Maybe the play of the game, thoughâ€”and one of the most surprisingâ€”came with N.O. holding a seven-point lead in the fourth and trying to put the Sixers to bed. CP got in the paint and threw it behind him to West, who was (naturally) open from the top of the key. Instead of taking the shot everyone in the building figured he’d take, West quickly swung it over to an even more wide-open Rasual Butler in the corner, who drained a three that made it a 10-point game. That kind of unselfishness is gonna take the Hornets a long way and shows that even though he’s lighting it up on the scoreboard, West trusts the rest of the team to make big plays and isn’t locked into getting his own buckets … Two things from Mavs/Thunder that further validate those who say Dirk Nowitzki isn’t clutch: First, there was the final four minutes of the game, in which the Mavs basically went scoreless (save for a garbage bucket at the end) when the game was right in the grasp, a stretch in which Dirk only took one shot. Second, there was Rick Carlisle‘s post-game interview, which included this snippet: “We’ve seen this before, too many times. We (mess) around for two to three quarters and then we want Jason Kidd to bail us out with steals and hustle plays and fast-break opportunities. It’s just too much to ask.” Notice how he didn’t mention Dirk at all there? Shouldn’t you be expecting your best player to bail you out? … Oh, and if you want to add a third, how about the fact that OKC didn’t have Kevin Durant (ankle) or Jeff Green (back). In their absence, Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double with 17 points, 10 boards and 10 assists … There was a Gerald Green sighting; one time he started out behind the three-point line and came flying in for a one-hand tip dunk off a Nowitzki miss where he jumped over two guysâ€”and it would have been a third if Kyle Weaver hadn’t seen G-Money coming and stayed out of the poster … Other big stat lines from Monday: Marvin Williams scored 28 in a win over the Wizards; and Tim Duncan went for 18 points, 12 boards, six assists, three steals and two blocks (in three quarters) in a blowout of the Clippers … Did you catch our man CGF on the premier of “Harlem Heights” last night? (He also showed up on “Rip the Runway” and “106 & Park.” Dude basically spent more time on BET yesterday than he typically spends in the office.) Good look for Dime’s Lifestyle Editor and for the mag in general; you caught a glimpse of the Dime offices, and CGF rocked some Dime gear during some of his scenes. We gotta talk to him about that foot-fetish, thing, though … Some other big news for the Dime family yesterday: We unveiled Digital Dime, which allows you to view the print issue of the magazine online for free. Right now we’ve got Dime #47 up RIGHT HERE, the LeBron cover that also has features on Danny Granger, Rodney Stuckey, Kevin Martin and more. The plan is to do this with every issue, so starting with #47, you can check current and older issues whenever you want. Check it out and let us know what you think … We’re out like finishing games …
lovin digital dime first of all…second, did anyone else peep that putback dunk javalle mcghee had on HIS OWN basket?!? can the season just end for the wizards already?
Checked the info on my dish network yesterday about the show. It said, starring some chick, and then CGF. If I had a way to take a screenshot, I woulda posted it. haha
And tha my freind s is the difference between Kobe Lebron and d-wade. The assist they always have the drive to get their teamates in the game.Look at Lebron for example he did call Mo Williams aside and said “it’s up to us”.Kobe tried doing it on Sunday all by his lonesome.With the best supporting cast of the three Kobe was supposed to be averaging more assists.But aint no way,He’s too happy jacking up shots.He was responsible for Lamar’s sixth foul,had he dumped ther ball into Lamar strong chance of foul and basket.Even Fisher started jacking ,once that ball got into Kobe there was no way he was passing.Which is worse 37 shorts in a game or 20+ in the allstar game? You be the judge
ok the entire nba top 5 from last night is lebron james and dwayne wade? that’s lame
We’re blinded while watching two of the all-time best players play..
What was the little pink drink you were sipping on at the beginning of the show? Congratulations on the air time.
In texas we didn’t get to watch cavs/heat on tv. NBATV gave me OKC/Dallas with no KD or Jeff Green. Thanks
Love Dime, but I’m amazed how much you guys hate on Dirk. He’s the ONLY guy who showed up for the Mavs last night, and you choose to criticize him? Come on. Okay, he’s not Kobe or Lebron in the clutch. But he’s better than KG when it matters, and the disrespect you guys show to (maybe) the second-best offensive player in his generation is ridiculous.
One thing nobody talks about is that Lebron scored more points off 9 fewer shots than D-Wade. His three-point shooting in particular was ridiculous. When he shoots like that he’s the most unguardable player in the league, by far. But it’s great to see Wade back to playing on the same level as Kobe or Bron.
LOL @ that foot fetish, thats alright though a woman with nice feet is a good thing! i caught the show those young ladies are very very nice!!
awesome digital dime, especially for we third worlders who cannot afford to pay or receive the printed one.
How about some love for Mike Brown since normally the Dime guys are killing him? He put that trap on Wade in the 4th and totally took him out of the game. Mike’s one of the best defensive coaches in the game and he proved it last night.
Well … I’m a mavs fan, the team was putrid last night. But you can’t ask Dirk to be more clutch than he was. I don’t know if the Dime watched the game. But we were down 20+. And Dirk and Terry made it a game in the 4th. Dirk scored 16 points in the 4th alone. The 4 minutes span without a basket gone that way: Green misses a shot, Dirk misses a 3, Bass is blocked, Green misses an off balance 3, Terry misses a 3, Terry misses other 3, and Terry makes one. If the ball don’t come to your hands, there is not much you can do.
“Watch Out!”
Bron balled his ass off.Cavs looking good for that homecourt right now.
say goodbye to Westbrook’s triple double.
You sure you a Laker fan? We didn’t even play last night and if Lamar puts up a basic 10/10, it’s not even an issue.
Bitchin about a 48-12 team is like Keith Van Horn complainin about his paycheck.
U don’t like how Kobe conducts business, feel free to support the Clippers.
Mavs fans wanna blame somebody, put it on Antoine Wright, everytime I flipped to the game, dude was jackin a long ball and gettin subbed off
LOVE digital dime. Thanks for making it available for free. The technology to view the magazine is intuitive and it’s the closest o having the real magazine in your hands. THANK YOU DIME!
Gotta agree with Hugo. Dirk is pimp, he’ll get on a roll and score 15 in a row, and then not touch the ball for 3 minutes.
That LeBron dunk was DISGUSTING. How do you jump away from the rim and still keep going up after you dunk it? I got hung in the rec league at the Jewish center on Thursday night and this guy is jumping away from the rim?!?! @%$* my whiteness.
And even though I’m not a fan, DWade is ballin.
16 points in the fourth quarter! How can you possibly say Dirk isn’t clutch?
Dwade had overall better stats than lebron (lebron had 6 turnovers)….to dag and hugo, if the coach is even puttin it on dirk, DIME has every right to agree. Dirks not better than KG and hes def not the second best offensive player of our generation…KG Has a ring so you can’t really knock him as much anymore. Dirk doesn’t step up and hes proven it time after time. So i understand your a fan of his but bein a fact doesn’t change fact and his games show it.
@Ianny, Um difference between lebron,wade and kobe? the cavs ONLY won that game since mo williams went off and dropped 30. Lebron and Wade pretty much canceled each other out. Lebron has experienced vets on his team, wade has rookies and D leaguers gets major minutes.
@flip, simple, they lost….they were playing against the thunder without EITHER of their main guys (durant/green) AND at the majority of the biggest games in dirks career hes sucked…not to mention his own coach said it, and other NBA guys on NBA Fast Break
Yow K-Dizzle Kobe has been his biggest worst enemy for awhile now.i’m saying he’s jacking way too many shots where he needs to get the likes ofn lamar Aruiza Sasha a good look.When dude is set on shooting you could be open like a highway he’s gonna jack.Pau should be getting more shots.lamar definitely.The cast he has yes they’re winning but the chemistry isn’t exactly where it needs to be. Against Phoenix come 4th quarter the guys started off well and cut into the lead,when Kobe checked in all ball movement came to a halt.All I’m saying is that his points don’t come in sequence with what the team is trying to do.He more often than not offsets the whole triangle
LeBron was phenomenal…again.
Last night was CRAZY…lost my dough…had the over on 189 for the NO/76ers game…and the final score was 189…EFFIN UP MY PAPER
Posey and Rasual GETTIN IT IN! If those 2 stay consistent plus a world class shooter plus a world class point guard plus a world class forward = CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER
DELONTE: 8pts, 3/6 FGS, 2/3 3’S, 6 DIMES, 5 PICKS, and a BLOCK
MO: 30 pts, 10/19 FGS, 2/5 3’S, 7 BOARDS, 7 DIMES, 2 PICKS
*Lebron: 42 pts, 13/21 FGS, 6/7 3’S, 10/10 FT, 8 BOARDS, 4 DIMES, a PICK and a BLOCK — GEESH!
Add in Lebron and you got 80 points from your starting BACKCOURT — IT’S GONNA BE HOT JUNE THIS YEAR
When your 2 ALL STARS combine for more than 70 points — you’re supposed to grab a W…coughPAUcoughKOBEcough
MAVS LOST TO THUNDER?
Are you SERIOUS??
Yo how many corny squads (record-wise) how many corny squads y’all gonna lose to??? Y’ALL AINT GETTIN’ IN
Y’all need so much more than Kidd, Jet and Dirk right now…fa reeeal.
Clippers — STEP YA GAME UP
is there steroid testing in the NBA?
Wade and Bron just got so big so quick, and they are putting up numbers right now that are just not human, so it makes me think something ain’t right.
mad props to digital dime!
Typical hate for Dirk. One sentence, you praise West for passing up shots near the end of the game, the next, you bust on Dirk for not taking more shots near the end of the game. Double standards are a bitch. Speaking of which, go ahead and gloss over when Kobe has a terrible end of the game (the other day), but keep calling him “one of the most clutch players” whenever those conversations come up.
I love this site, and most of the posters, but some authors/posters are HUGE hypocrites.
@dag
big difference between Dwest and diggler…the W. and when your the franchise and the ship is sinking you take over.
ps you know kobe is clutch. even if he misses sometimes.