The Closer

You all know the saying: Everybody in the NBA makes a run. But damn, can nobody hold a fourth-quarter lead anymore? Over the weekend it seemed half the League’s games involved teams blowing leads in the final minutesâ€”some as big as 15 to 20 points. Last night was no different, as even one of the League’s best individual finishers saw his team fall apart down the stretch. In Miami, D-Wade (41 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts, 7 stls) had the Heat up by 11 midway through the fourth after he picked off a pass intended for LeBron (42 pts, 8 rebs, 6 threes) and threw down a breakaway reverse jackknife. Right after that, though, LBJ and Mo Williams (30 pts) took over, sparking a rally during which the Heat went 2-for-17 and lost the lead in the blink of an eye. With Cleveland up three and about 40 seconds left, LeBron delivered the dagger when he re-created his monster dunk from the Celtics series last year; turning Jamario Moon into James Posey and J.O. into KG. Forget the score at that point; LeBron punched it so hard, Miami’s spirit would have been broken even if it only put the Cavs ahead by one … Second night in a row the Cavs pulled off a tough, come-from-behind win on the home floor of an Eastern Conference playoff team, following Sunday’s win at Atlanta. This one was even more impressive, considering the Heat have a certified fourth-quarter killer of their own in Wade (Joe Johnson isn’t quite there yet as a lights-out closer) and the Cavs didn’t even get into Miami until 7 a.m. the previous morning after trouble getting out of ATL’s airport … Jermaine O’Neal is making a more substantial impact, but Moon is racking up highlights by the handful since coming over in the Raptors trade. He and D-Wade already have an on-court chemistry (check their alley-oops) that matches or probably tops anything Flash had with Shawn Marion … Speaking of on-court chemistry, Chris Paul and David West have been carrying the Hornets lately. On the same day he was named Western Conference Player of the Week, D-West turned in his third 30-and-10 line in N.O.’s last four games, throwing in five assists and reminding the Sixers why it sucks not having Elton Brand. West scored the Hornets’ first 12 points as they got out to a big lead early. It wasn’t all wide-open mid-range jumpers, either; he had a nice little finger roll, and hit some shots with guys all in his face …

After Philly made it close in the fourth, CP asserted himself all over the stat sheet: setting up Posey for a three, hitting Tyson Chandler with a lob, and sticking a couple jumpers down the stretch to help pull out the win. Maybe the play of the game, thoughâ€"and one of the most surprisingâ€"came with N.O. holding a seven-point lead in the fourth and trying to put the Sixers to bed. CP got in the paint and threw it behind him to West, who was (naturally) open from the top of the key. Instead of taking the shot everyone in the building figured he'd take, West quickly swung it over to an even more wide-open Rasual Butler in the corner, who drained a three that made it a 10-point game. That kind of unselfishness is gonna take the Hornets a long way and shows that even though he's lighting it up on the scoreboard, West trusts the rest of the team to make big plays and isn't locked into getting his own buckets … Two things from Mavs/Thunder that further validate those who say Dirk Nowitzki isn't clutch: First, there was the final four minutes of the game, in which the Mavs basically went scoreless (save for a garbage bucket at the end) when the game was right in the grasp, a stretch in which Dirk only took one shot. Second, there was Rick Carlisle's post-game interview, which included this snippet: "We've seen this before, too many times. We (mess) around for two to three quarters and then we want Jason Kidd to bail us out with steals and hustle plays and fast-break opportunities. It's just too much to ask." Notice how he didn't mention Dirk at all there? Shouldn't you be expecting your best player to bail you out? … Oh, and if you want to add a third, how about the fact that OKC didn't have Kevin Durant (ankle) or Jeff Green (back). In their absence, Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double with 17 points, 10 boards and 10 assists … There was a Gerald Green sighting; one time he started out behind the three-point line and came flying in for a one-hand tip dunk off a Nowitzki miss where he jumped over two guysâ€"and it would have been a third if Kyle Weaver hadn't seen G-Money coming and stayed out of the poster … Other big stat lines from Monday: Marvin Williams scored 28 in a win over the Wizards; and Tim Duncan went for 18 points, 12 boards, six assists, three steals and two blocks (in three quarters) in a blowout of the Clippers …