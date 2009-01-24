Oakland Soldiers

Going into the fourth quarter of a nip/tuck battle that was the most entertaining game of the night (maybe the year so far), one of the Golden State announcers said: “Darth Vader is playing for Cleveland, but the young Jedi Knight has returned for the Warriors.” If you’re not clear, he was talking about LeBron and Monta Ellis. Making his season debut, Monta — who clearly has been spending a lot of time with his tattoo artist during his ankle rehab — started off somewhat slow, but got stronger (and faster) as the game went on, and by the time he was getting crunch-time buckets in the final minutes, Monta (20 pts) showed he’s gonna be worth every bit of that $66 million contract. Midway through the fourth, Monta ran a give-and-go with Stephen Jackson where he got up and crammed it just like old times, officially ending any doubt as to his health … That particular play seemed to spell the beginning of the end for the Cavs. After Monta’s go-ahead dunk, Cleveland’s next two possessions ended in a 24-second violation and a LeBron air-ball. A couple minutes later the Cavs were down three and headed for another 24-second violation when Ben Wallace of all people knocked down a mid-range jumper. “You’d let him shoot that 100 times,” one GS announcer groaned, “and today he hits it like he’s Ray Allen.” … After that, the teams went shot-for-shot down to the wire: LeBron (32 pts, 9 rebs, 8 asts) muscling in layups over Andris Biedrins, Monta getting transition layups, Mo Williams and Daniel Gibson sticking threes, S-Jack sticking mid-range J’s in LeBron’s eye, and some clutch free throws on both sides for good measure. With 22 seconds left and Cleveland up by one, Captain Jack (24 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) had the ball up-top with LBJ in his face. After he couldn’t find Corey Maggette on a post-up, S-Jack casually dropped another J in LeBron’s mug with six seconds left … Now keep in mind that for the entire second half, the Warriors announcers had been reminding us that GS lost their last game on Jeff Green‘s buzzer-beater, and before that lost on John Salmons‘ game-winner in triple overtime. And there they were last night, leading by one with LeBron about to decide the game. LBJ took it on the left wing with Ronny Turiaf in front of him, and when Turiaf cut off the drive, LeBron stepped back and released a jumper at the last possible tenth of a second. Net. Ballgame … Can somebody early enroll Anderson Varejao in that “How To Play Crunch-Time Basketball” remedial summer-school class along with Jamario Moon and T.J. Ford? (Your co-teachers: Bob Knight and Hubie Brown.) In the final minute of the fourth quarter, the score was tied when LeBron drove and missed a layup. S-Jack got the rebound, and Varejao inexplicably decided to foul him, sending Jackson to the line for the go-ahead free throws. Maybe you could say AV didn’t want the Warriors to get out and run with 5-on-4 numbers (since LeBron had just been knocked into the crowd), but we think he just forgot the score … Golden State fans chanting “DEE-FENSE!” is like George W. Bush fans chanting “Four more years!” at Obama‘s inauguration. An admirable show of loyalty and hope, but it just ain’t gonna happen …
Troy Murphy, Jeff Foster, Mike Dunleavy Jr., Travis Diener, Josh McRoberts (in street clothes) and one of the Pacers’ trainers went along with the mustache thing for last night’s game against the Rockets. Murph looked the most ridiculous; Dunleavy looked the most natural; Foster looked like he would be filming Heather Does Houston, Vol. 24 immediately after the game; and Diener for some reason decided to cut off his sideburns, which would have given him the complete Super Mario look. And while those guys all looked like they were auditioning for a 1970s buddy-cop movie, Luis Scola definitely would’ve been the bad guy … The Pacers won the game, but the big story was Yao Ming, who bruised his knee in the first quarter and didn’t return after halftime. Since Rick Adelman didn’t want to dust off Dikembe Mutombo against the up-tempo Pacers, Houston had to go small with Scola at center. Without a shot-blocking presence to worry about, Danny Granger (25 pts) and T.J. Ford (21 pts, 6 asts) were free to drive the lane and continually get to the foul line … After Chuck Hayes went to the stripe and — well, you know what Chuck Hayes does at the stripe — everyone from the Pacers bench to some of the Rockets on the court was cracking up laughing. When the Indiana play-by-play guy tried to be nice and say, “They’re not laughing AT Chuck Hayes, they’re laughing WITH him,” color analyst Quinn Buckner was having none of it. “Well, I’m laughing AT Chuck Hayes!” QB said … At least one of our guys called the upset: Wolves over Hornets. The absence of Tyson Chandler, David West and Hilton Armstrong predictably led to N.O. getting killed on the boards (42-26), and with Sebastian Telfair holding his own against (if not simply out-playing) Chris Paul in the fourth quarter, the Wolves would have won easy if not for James Posey. Every time Minnesota threatened to pull away, Posey (24 pts, 7 threes) would nail a triple to keep it close. The difference down the stretch was Randy Foye (24 pts, 8 asts), who hit back-to-back threes in the last two minutes and came up with a huge block on Peja to ice it. Al Jefferson added 24 and 14 boards … Clippers/Thunder was like a Pop-a-Shot tournament at Dave & Buster’s. Kevin Durant lit it up for 46 points (24-26 FT) and 15 boards, and it still wasn’t enough for the win thanks to Eric Gordon‘s 41 points (12-19 FG, 12-14 FT) and Al Thornton‘s chipping in 34. And then there was the most eye-popping stat line of the night, maybe the season: One point, 11 assists and zero turnovers for — wait for it — RICKY DAVIS. Seriously. In a game where everybody was gunning, where even Cheikh Samb launched a insanely awful ill-advised long-range J, Ricky Buckets only took six shots and missed them all, but put on his point guard headband for 30 minutes … Other big stat lines from Friday: Jose Calderon returned to put up 23 points and 10 assists in a win over Chicago; Boris Diaw dropped 26 points and 11 boards against his former team as the ‘Cats 20-pieced the Suns; Dirk scored 26 in a win over Detroit; and Tim Duncan posted 30 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a win over New Jersey … Two extra highlights: Steve Nash took a 23-foot jumper that traveled 20 feet, and Tyrus Thomas ate Jermaine O’Neal‘s children on a baseline dunk that sent J.O. to the deck. Nastiness … Dime’s Aron Phillips was at MSG for Knicks/Grizzlies. The game itself was a blowout in New York’s favor, but in the Memphis locker room pre-game, we got this note from AP: “Overheard by the back room, one of the trainers talking about Darrell Arthur: ‘Rook might be the first guy fined $500 for farting while stretching.'” … We’re out like Ricky Dimes …
what raptors won? seriously? how is that possible? lol and it doesn’t surprise me that tyrus dunked all over JO
and the von wafer show ended tonight by mr.granger…
that tyrus dunk was just nasty! j.o. finally tasted what he’s been doing, ooops, has done 26years ago to his opponents. sick.
and yes another buzzer beater against the warriors. they might have set a record for it..
monta ellis is back! good for him.
ouch that tyrus dunk was awful
LOL @ Tyrus defacing ‘Maine
If i were a raptor fan, i would trade in the meaningless win over Chicago (which will probably prevent them from getting Tricky Rubio)for that dunk never to have happened.
Why do the raps get shitted on so regularily? I go from being amused, to pitying them, then back to being amused.
Anyone catch Nets-Spurs? VC and Devin played huge in what couldve been an amazing upset.
@1 – Jau28 – “what raptors won? seriously? how is that possible?” It’s possible because you got the Bulls who are disintegrating right before our eyes! I had some hope a couple of weeks ago, but they can’t win any type of game now. The only thing I look for anymore are the individual highlights and to see if that thing on Gooden’s chin is going to finally swallow his head whole!
Captain Jack had ice in his veins down the stretch, that would have had to hurt…
Those two jumpers in Lebrons eye…
But we should have known what was coming
Remember last year when the Nets lost 3 straight games off buzzer beating game winners?
The Warriors are going to be pretty good next year. Monta looked slow on his cuts and didn’t have the explosion on his jumps, but it looked like he played without pain so im sure he will return to his prevous form. Monta is going to look like a bargain at the end of that 66 mil deal
@ post 4
cuz it sounds like you might be confused, I’ll break it down for you Cole’s Notes style:
Raptors won….
Nets lost….
lebron james traveled once again on the game winner against the warriors..
@ post 9
Education of a Raptor dickrider / Chris Bosh stan.
1) [www.youtube.com]
2) [img297.imageshack.us]
3) [www.youtube.com]
lol
Kevin Durant is an A.L.L.- S.T.A.R.
i really hope the coaches vote him in, he´s been on a tear lately and he would be great in an All-Star Game
as a die hard warrior… these last few games have hurt my soul… thank goodness monta is back though.
@11 – did you actually take the time to circle the standings and post a screen cap just to brag about a sub .500 team? Yes the Raptors are in the dump, but are you really bragging about being in 9th place? Ridiculous.
How the fuck did Bron travel?He J’ed the shit out of Ronny.And hit some clutch freebies.The best get hated on constantly.Anybody else notice Bron Kobe Timmy and KG get the most hate on here.How stupid are some people?Knowing if yall had to pick some games to go to they would be the ones u go see whip up on your team ass.Cp3 and Dwight get the hate too.But nobody comes on here talking about Kevin Ollie.
spurs win, they have been doing everything they can to LOSE or make it interesting or something. i mean they control games for 44 minutes then begin getting sloppppyyyy for the last 4 minutes it seams like almost every game.
and for those who dont know the pound for pound greatest fighter in teh world is going to fight tonight on PPV affliction. prelim fights start around 4:30 i think in hdnet
[www.afflictionclothing.com]
man now maybe the bron haters who say he cant hit clutch free throws and jumpers will stfu!!
And Kevin Durant is the real deal-he should get some all star consideration!
and to all u oj mayo fans- Eric Gordon is better then him.
anybody thinks kyle montgommery from nbatv is trying too hard. I have to watch the highlights with the sound off, his commentary are soooo lame …and his voice, brrrr
– wtf is wrong with von wafer. dude always try to dunk hard on everybody. the crockets aint going nowhere with this bunch of d-leaguers
– lebron’s shot at the buzzer is correct retribution for the awful defense the warriors set up on that last play. turiaf on lebron? please!
– tyrus on JO is sick ! makes the top 10 dunk of the season…easy
LBJ first ever buzzer beater win… about time.
Monta’s Moped is back at full speed…
Durant and Gordon put on a show only few people took the time to watch
cleveland vs GS was fresh man when lebron came in after they were down 15 because of their bench that 24-1 run I think he made assisted or hockey assisted that comeback. he was a MAN amongst well other men
jj hickson gettin hung on the rim?
@vinny, first, it was one game, second it was his FIRST EVERY BUZZER BEATING GAME WINNER….third it was over ronnie turiaf against the defenseless warriors…try not to read TOO much into it.
Ya von wafer needs to quit tryin to dunk. hes been pinned by the rim and now granger…next game the ball boy is gonna come and spike his shit.
hey guys, who would you rather have, trevor “i do this for every team i go to” ariza or rodney “most underrated hops in the league” carney…
j.o j.o j.o….and the heat wanna give up marion for that? we could just start mark blount if were lookin for big men to get dunked on…
for all the spit tmac was gettin, wheres the hate for the inevitable yao injury? and that bein said, tmac, artest, yao AND battier have all been injured already this season. Hell i’m about to send my strength coach resume down to houston cuz their trainer must be ASSSSS…I say they start deke and joey dorsey beside scola…and just bash brothers the shit out of people mighty ducks style.
Why did only the white guys grow the ‘stashes?
Kev — you much not have watched many classic NBA games . . . lots of ‘brotha’s’ had staches, off the top of my head:
* adrian dantley
* ron boone
* darryl griffith
* larry drew
* nick van exel
* larry johnson (early career)
* reggie theus
* vinnie johnson
* joe dumars
* ‘buddha’ edwards
* jay humphries
* clyde drexler
* etc.
It wasn’t suppose to go down like that. I wanted the Warriors to get that just for Monta coming back.
Still anyone knows you don’t let the “Star” get the ball for the last second shot. Make one of the others be the hero.
Rockets are cool. Lot of teams getting by due to injuries, so enjoy it while it last. All this will work out for the good.
Wondering why the Heat didn’t go harder after Deke considering they reaaaally need a center.
If they was smart they would get a D-Leauge center.
BRING ON THE ALL-STAR GAME!
damn i almost felt sorry for J.O. till i remembered how many times he did that to people himself..karma is a muu fucka..damn he fell off quick..i still remembered when he was athletic enough to deliver a sliding knock out punch on that fan..classic
JCARR this was Lebron’s eighth buzzer beater . . . get it right.
To win a game, that is. Far more at the end of quarters.
Come back soon Z and West. :(
zaki_ffm@hotmail.de we can talk about NBA…
@bron42-did u read post 28?
we can talk on MSN about it…
@bron-they both probaly equal players but I would take Ariza just because we had Carney in Philly.Even though he was getting comfortable when we traded him.@gee-we need u to get on TV the next time a disaster or war is coming to give the people hope because if you can stay behind that team of pussies with all that damn optimism u will have hope for anything.I think T mac found the end of the map Columbus and them was looking for how he fell off.And Yao will never last because he was created by Chinese scientists in a lab somewhere.I feel u though, its ao bad for me I just accepted the Phillies chip as my favorite sports memory and I aint watch a dam Phillies game in my life until that last 3 inning game.
@Dagomar — I heard on NBA TV that it was LeBron’s first buzzer-beating game-winner in a regular season or postseason game.
vinny and dagomar, they said it on NBATV and espn, that was his first EVER buzzer beating shot….making a shot with 30 seconds left and then the other team not scoring isn’t a buzzer beating shot…hes dont that before. but hittin the winning shot as the clock runs out, this is his first. so lets not make it like hes robert horry when it comes to clutch shots in his career. and the crab dribbles dont count.
doc, i think carney is a better shooter though so who knows
doc I am just loyal pimpin that is all. Sometimes I am loyal to a fault. Trust me, it hasn’t always worked in my favor being “so” loyal.
Still I am that dude that is there till the death and then some.
I know things look pretty crappy but the squad is still winning and I trust come saaaaay after All Star break, The Rockets gonna hand teams some work they ain’t ready for.
Worst case is the Rockets will be that 1 team with a winning record left out of the playoffs.
I don’t see that happening though. I am tellin everyone. Don’t count Houston out, cause Tracy still got that in him and Ron will be back and Yao don’t wanna do what he did last year.
I am just tryna warn cats like Noah pimpin. A flood is coming.