Getty Image

For better or worse, the modern NBA tends to prioritize the business side of basketball over more sentimental concerns such as loyalty. Just ask Ray Allen. In an era when it’s increasingly rare for a player to remain with the team who drafted him throughout his entire career, it’s refreshing when someone tries to buck that trend.

Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, for instance, somehow managed to make it through a rocky few years when wavering loyalties on both sides threatened to split them apart. But in the end, his 20 seasons with the Lakers stands as the longest tenure for a player with one franchise.

Of course, Bryant shares that record with Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, who at 39 years old is currently in his 20th season. As of today, Nowitzki apparently plans on coming back for one more year, which would render him the sole possessor of that record and move him into a tie with Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish, and Kevin Willis for the longest NBA career ever.