Dirk Nowitzki Wants The Mavericks To Keep ‘Playing Hard’ Despite ‘Pretty Obvious’ Tanking Elsewhere

03.14.18

There are some NBA teams that think the best way to go about a season that won’t end with a playoff appearance is to tank. Despite public comments by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that seemingly endorsed the practice, Dirk Nowitzki does not want Dallas to be a team that actively pursues having the worst record in the league.

The Mavs took down the Knicks in New York on Tuesday night, 110-97. With the win, the team moved to 22-46 on the year, 3.5 games back of the worst record in the league. It was also a win over a New York squad that, without Kristaps Porzingis, has lost nine of its last 10 games.

Nowitzki is a proud veteran, so he was happy that the team picked up a win. That is especially because he claims that he sees “pretty obvious” tanking league-wide, and doesn’t want to have the Mavericks stop “playing hard” in an attempt to lose games.

