Dirk Nowitzki Tried To Follow Victor Oladipo’s Lead With A Hilarious Text To His Trainer

05.01.18 1 hour ago

Victor Oladipo aka Victor Olapido is already locked in on the 2018-19 season despite the 2017-18 campaign having just ended. The Pacers star guard fired off a text to his trainer minutes after Game 7 in Cleveland asking when they start putting in work for next season.

When his trainer posted a screenshot of that text to Instagram, people fawned over Oladipo’s work ethic and commitment to getting better. He shrugged it off as just the way he’s wired and that basketball is his sole focus in life, which is why he doesn’t want to take significant time off before getting back to work.

Dirk Nowitzki, who just wrapped up his 20th season in the NBA, took notice of Oladipo’s text and decided to have a little fun with the concept, posting a screenshot to Twitter of him asking his trainer the same question only to get roasted about his old age in return.

