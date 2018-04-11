Doc Rivers Admits He ‘Didn’t Want To Be Here’ Coaching The Clippers Last Season But ‘Loves’ The Job Now

04.11.18

Doc Rivers may be making his final appearance as the Clippers head coach on Wednesday night when they face the Lakers in the final battle for Staples Center of the season. Rivers has a year remaining on his contract in L.A., but there are some around the league that think he’ll be moving on to a new stop after the two sides are expected to meet to determine his future soon.

The Knicks and Magic both will take a look at trying to land Rivers if he becomes available (or, potentially, as part of a deal like the one that sent him to L.A. in the first place), but to understand how we got to this point where Rivers’ tenure with the Clippers may end we have to look back to find out what went wrong. That’s exactly what ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz did in a deep dive into Rivers’ role in the break up of the Lob City Clippers, his general coaching philosophy, exit from the Celtics, and more.

After years of solid success, but never a breakthrough, last season weighed heaviest on Rivers and the Clippers core that eventually fragmented. The truth to the size of the rift in the Clippers locker room among players depends on who you ask, but it’s no secret there were significant issues that had caused the team to drift apart. The players weren’t the only ones that were not happy, though.

