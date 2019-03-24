Donovan Mitchell And Blake Griffin Believe Trae Young Is The Rookie Of The Year

03.24.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

If you haven’t paid attention to what’s going with the Atlanta Hawks, you might want to start because Trae Young has been killing it of late and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers.

Since the All-Star break, Young’s only scored less than 20 points in a game three times while being the focal point of the offense and dishing out 7.9 assists per game on the season, something we rarely see from a rookie point guard this soon in his career.

The cool part is very famous faces in the NBA are taking notice and voicing their support for the Atlanta Hawks rookie guard. It started with Donovan Mitchell quote-tweeting an NBA tweet proclaiming Young as this year’s Rookie of the Year after Young’s late game heroics in a win over the 76ers on Sunday night.

