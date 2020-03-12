Getty Image
Report: Donovan Mitchell Was The Only Other Jazz Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rudy Gobert’s positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday night sparked a chain reaction that saw multiple NBA games getting postponed, the entire season getting paused, and both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder getting quarantined in the arena where their game was slated to be played. Through that quarantine, we learned that at least one other Jazz player has contracted coronavirus.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Donovan Mitchell, the franchise’s All-Star guard, received a positive test. Further, Wojnarowski brings word that some Jazz players weren’t happy with how Gobert was “careless in the locker room.”

In a bit of relatively good news, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Mitchell was the only other person in the organization to test positive.

Eventually, the Jazz confirmed that only one other player tested positive, although the team did not disclose who that was.

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus prior to Utah’s game against Oklahoma City tipping off on Wednesday night, which led to the Thunder team doctor sprinting out to the officials, who were moments away from starting the game. Both teams were kept in their locker rooms, and eventually, all Jazz players were tested to see if the virus had moved from Gobert to others in the organization.

Mitchell, according to Royce Young, received the test and then went onto the floor to hang out with another teammate, Jordan Clarkson.

The fact that only one other person tested positive is a bit of a relief, but it’s still a scary situation and hopefully Mitchell ends up avoiding some of the worst symptoms that have inflicted people during this pandemic.

