Rudy Gobert’s positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday night sparked a chain reaction that saw multiple NBA games getting postponed, the entire season getting paused, and both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder getting quarantined in the arena where their game was slated to be played. Through that quarantine, we learned that at least one other Jazz player has contracted coronavirus.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Donovan Mitchell, the franchise’s All-Star guard, received a positive test. Further, Wojnarowski brings word that some Jazz players weren’t happy with how Gobert was “careless in the locker room.”

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

In a bit of relatively good news, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Mitchell was the only other person in the organization to test positive.

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Eventually, the Jazz confirmed that only one other player tested positive, although the team did not disclose who that was.

The Jazz put out a statement that seems to confirm that only one additional player – Donovan Mitchell, as @wojespn reported – has tested positive for the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KeiM9EpHPG — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus prior to Utah’s game against Oklahoma City tipping off on Wednesday night, which led to the Thunder team doctor sprinting out to the officials, who were moments away from starting the game. Both teams were kept in their locker rooms, and eventually, all Jazz players were tested to see if the virus had moved from Gobert to others in the organization.