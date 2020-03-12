Rudy Gobert’s positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday night sparked a chain reaction that saw multiple NBA games getting postponed, the entire season getting paused, and both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder getting quarantined in the arena where their game was slated to be played. Through that quarantine, we learned that at least one other Jazz player has contracted coronavirus.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Donovan Mitchell, the franchise’s All-Star guard, received a positive test. Further, Wojnarowski brings word that some Jazz players weren’t happy with how Gobert was “careless in the locker room.”
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
In a bit of relatively good news, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Mitchell was the only other person in the organization to test positive.
Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020
Eventually, the Jazz confirmed that only one other player tested positive, although the team did not disclose who that was.
The Jazz put out a statement that seems to confirm that only one additional player – Donovan Mitchell, as @wojespn reported – has tested positive for the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KeiM9EpHPG
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020
Gobert tested positive for coronavirus prior to Utah’s game against Oklahoma City tipping off on Wednesday night, which led to the Thunder team doctor sprinting out to the officials, who were moments away from starting the game. Both teams were kept in their locker rooms, and eventually, all Jazz players were tested to see if the virus had moved from Gobert to others in the organization.
I was told the Thunder did not have a virus test done. They’ve been following league and Oklahoma health protocols, taking their steps in consultation from them.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020
The Thunder were lined up and had a fever test done, though. But did not have the coronavirus test done. As of 10:35pm CT, the Jazz has not been tested. They are currently in their locker room, according to sources, lined up with masks on, waiting to have the test administered.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020
Reporting with @wojespn: Nurses have finished testing Jazz players who were at the arena and will process it overnight. For now, players are staying at the arena and aren't permitted to fly home. They're exploring chartering buses to get team back to Utah.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020
Results on the Jazz players' tests should be available in roughly four hours. Plans are being made for the Jazz players to stay overnight at the arena. Other team personnel is still being tested at the team hotel.
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020
Mitchell, according to Royce Young, received the test and then went onto the floor to hang out with another teammate, Jordan Clarkson.
After they’d had their test administered, Mitchell had briefly come out of the locker room last night to the court (with blue rubber gloves on his hands) along with Jordan Clarkson to hang out. https://t.co/EuBr4Tbkgq
— Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020
The fact that only one other person tested positive is a bit of a relief, but it’s still a scary situation and hopefully Mitchell ends up avoiding some of the worst symptoms that have inflicted people during this pandemic.