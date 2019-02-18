Getty Image

Donovan Mitchell didn’t defend his Slam Dunk Contest title at All-Star Weekend, but he might have reason enough to give it a go next season. The Utah Jazz forward wasn’t an All-Star this year, though he did play in the Rising Stars game for the second straight season.

But the rookie wowed everyone in the annual Saturday night Dunk Contest in 2018, the capper when he donned a throwback Vince Carter jersey and did one of the basketball legend’s signature dunks. He took 2018 off, but after the All-Star dust settled on Sunday night it appears he’d be interested in a return engagement in Chicago in 2020.

It all started when Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted about one of the game’s signature moments — Steph Curry throwing a massive bounce pass over Kevin Durant that essentially served as a lob to the Greek Freak for a massive dunk. That move inspired Giannis to suggest maybe he should be in the dunk contest next year.