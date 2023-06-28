Donte DiVincenzo Declined His Player Option And Will Become A Free Agent

Although the Golden State Warriors’ depth was not as impactful last season as during their 2021-22 title run, certain players still emerged and helped them to the second round of the playoffs. Among those players was 6’4 wing Donte DiVincenzo, who played 72 regular season games, started 36 of them and shot 39.7 percent beyond the arc. He also appeared in all 13 of Golden State’s playoff games.

DiVincenzo will seek to parlay his fine season into a payday. According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, he will decline his $4.7 million player option and enter free agency.

“This wasn’t a big surprise for the Warriors and other front-office executives around the league,” Andrews wrote. “There was a sentiment that DiVincenzo had outplayed his contract in Golden State after arriving in San Francisco last summer.”

Because DiVincenzo accrued non-bird rights, the most Golden St. offer in a new contract is $5.4M. Golden St. enters free agency $14.7M over the luxury tax. Roster resources: – Draymond Green

– Vet minimum exception

– 2nd rd exception (T. Jackson-Davis) https://t.co/PNXo2OQPWa — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 27, 2023

DiVincenzo bounced back from a slow 2021-22 this past year. He provided the Warriors with physical point-of-attack defense, slippery screen navigation on and off the ball, connective passing and valuable floor-spacing. Despite some clear limitations, notably as a finisher and driver, he’s quite the useful role player and should help whichever team signs him later this summer. Golden State was 1.4 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor, according to Cleaning The Glass. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 2022-23.