The Warriors were without Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night and, despite a 47-point effort from Steph Curry, they simply weren’t able to keep up with the Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard had another 30-point night, while Kyle Lowry had his best game of the series with 23 points and nine assists, and Danny Green, Fred Van Vleet, and Pascal Siakam all playing big roles in the 123-109 win. Much of the focus moving forward will be on the health of the Warriors going to a pivotal Game 4 on Friday night, but for now Toronto is back in control of this series.

Among the chief subplots of the series has been the trash-talking battle between Warriors players and Drake, the Raptors ambassador and best known fan. After Game 1, Drake (wearing a Dell Curry jersey) jawed with Draymond Green following a Toronto win. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant returned the favor following Game 2 in the tunnel, and despite Drake not being present in Oakland for Game 3, he made sure to send a message to Thompson and the Warriors on Instagram following the game.