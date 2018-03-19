YouTube/Shady00018

The magic of sports video games in 2018 is that you can do far more than just play as your favorite players or teams. Now, you can create a player that looks almost exactly like you (or, like the you that you want to be) and become a star athlete, even if your real life self is far from having that kind of sports talent.

You also can imagine what it’d be like if, say, Drake was an NBA player in NBA 2K18. We know Drake is a huge basketball fan, serving as the global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors and regularly referencing hoops in his songs, but we also know he is not a particularly good basketball player in actuality.