All-Star forward Draymond Green has rarely been one to shy away from speaking his mind, regardless of the audience or subject. That trait came to the forefront during Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, which Dallas won behind Luka Doncic’s 41 points. While Spencer Dinwiddie was shooting a free throw in front of his home crowd early in the fourth quarter, Green told a fan sitting courtside to “enjoy the f*cking game. Shut up.”

On Thursday night, the NBA announced that Green was fined $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan.” This is not the first time in 2022 that Green has been fined based on his interactions with an opposing fan base. During Golden State’s second-round series with the Memphis Grizzlies last spring, the 6-foot-6 wing was fined $25,000 for flipping off Grizzlies fans, who he said booed him when he took an elbow to the face and started bleeding.

Argue the legitimacy of that first one all you want — Green said he expected it — but this latest one feels harsh. Presumably, the fan had said something or somethings to elicit that ire from Green, though only Green’s retaliation was caught on camera (as far as we know) and was pretty mild. Nonetheless, the fiery forward is down another $25,000 for sparring with a Southwest Division fanbase. At this rate, his next one will come during a 2022-23 playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.