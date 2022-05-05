Draymond Green flipped off the fans as he exited the court early in the first quarter of Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. After the game, to which Green returned and played 32 minutes, he said his actions were in response to them booing him when he took an elbow to the eye and began bleeding. He also said he expected to be fined and was at peace with his actions.

On Thursday, that fine came in the form of $25,000 “for directing an obscene gesture toward spectator stands,” according to the NBA’s press release.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Q7uU2BTZuz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 5, 2022

“You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed in the eye and face running down blood, you should get flipped off,” Green said. “So, I’ll take the fine. I’ll go do an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off.

“I could’ve had a concussion,” Green continued. “If they’re gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty too.”

Memphis ultimately won Game 2 to tie the series at one game each. The Warriors and Grizzlies will kick off Game 3 on Saturday evening. Both sides will be missing key rotation players — Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game for his flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II, who suffered an elbow injury and will, at a minimum, miss the rest of this series.