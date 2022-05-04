During the first quarter of Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green took an incidental elbow to the face from Xavier Tillman. He briefly headed to the locker room to get stitches, and on his way through the tunnel, he flipped off Memphis fans.

Post-game, Green explained why he flipped them off and why he’s perfectly fine with whatever the NBA does in response.

“You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed in the eye and face running down blood, you should get flipped off,” Green said. “So, I’ll take the fine. I’ll go do an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off.

“I could’ve had a concussion,” Green continued. “If they’re gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty too.”

Draymond Green on his double bird to the crowd: “You’re gonna boo someone who got elbowed and has blood running down (his) face, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine.” pic.twitter.com/a86Fg4j1V6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

A fine is assuredly coming Green’s way and one he both expects to receive and is happy to pay, given how he took exception to Grizzlies fans’ behavior toward his injury. Fortunately, Green soon returned to the floor and played 32 minutes, logging six points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one block.

Green is one of the most candid and outspoken players in the NBA. Tuesday’s happening is yet another example. Fans booing an injured player is always a hot-button issue, and it’s evident that Green has no qualms about responding — both to them and to the media — when it pops up.