One of the many storylines heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals was whether Klay Thompson would be healthy enough to actually take the floor. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 1 when J.R. Smith fell on his leg during the first half.

Thompson returned to the game and played well, but ankles tend to swell when the adrenaline goes away, and generally high ankle sprains are injuries that keep players out weeks, not days. Still, Thompson received treatment and admitted he wouldn’t have played were the Warriors in the regular season.

But Thompson did play on Sunday night, and on Monday Yahoo’s Shams Charania detailed just how Thompson was able to make it on the floor for Game 2.