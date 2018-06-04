Draymond Green Thought There Was ‘No Chance’ Klay Thompson Would Play In Game 2

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors
06.04.18 55 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the many storylines heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals was whether Klay Thompson would be healthy enough to actually take the floor. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 1 when J.R. Smith fell on his leg during the first half.

Thompson returned to the game and played well, but ankles tend to swell when the adrenaline goes away, and generally high ankle sprains are injuries that keep players out weeks, not days. Still, Thompson received treatment and admitted he wouldn’t have played were the Warriors in the regular season.

But Thompson did play on Sunday night, and on Monday Yahoo’s Shams Charania detailed just how Thompson was able to make it on the floor for Game 2.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA Finals2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay Thompson

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP