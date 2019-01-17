Getty Image

The Duke Blue Devils were put in a precarious position on Monday during the first half of their eventual overtime home loss to Syracuse. Standout freshman point guard Tre Jones dove for a loose ball and injured his right shoulder. It looked bad, and after the game, it was announced that Jones was out indefinitely due to an AC joint separation.

Duke’s point guard depth chart isn’t especially stellar, and Jones missing an extended period of time is a scary proposition for the Blue Devils, even if both R.J. Barrett and Cameron Reddish are capable of bringing the ball up the floor. However, in an interview with Dana O’Neil of The Athletic, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski revealed that things aren’t as perilous as they originally feared.

“I don’t know if it’s for this game or the next game, but it’s not going to be long term, where it’s a month or something,’’ Krzyzewski told O’Neil. “He’s going to be back.’’