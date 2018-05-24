Getty Image

The Detroit Pistons fired Stan Van Gundy from his position as both coach and president of basketball operations earlier this offseason, as they look to move in a different direction on the bench and in the front office.

On Thursday, the Pistons hired former Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski as a senior advisor to oversee the complete overhaul of their basketball operations department from coach to GM. What makes the Pistons situation so interesting is that they are hiring a completely new operations team, who will have to make due with a roster that’s almost completely locked in for the next two years.

With Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson all locked into large deals through 2020, there are minimal opportunities to make quick changes to upgrade Detroit’s roster this summer. That means they’ll need a coach that can get the most out of this roster, and Detroit seems to have focused their search on former Toronto head coach Dwane Casey.