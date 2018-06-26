Getty Image

In early May, word broke that Dwane Casey was named National Basketball Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year but, days later, that particular announcement wasn’t enough to save his job with the Toronto Raptors. Since then, Casey has landed on his feet with a lucrative deal to lead the Detroit Pistons as the franchise’s head coach but, before his new endeavor begins in full, the 61-year-old veteran notched one final recognition for his work north of the border.

Casey was named as the 2018-2019 NBA Coach of the Year during Monday’s NBA Awards Show, edging out Utah’s Quin Snyder and Boston’s Brad Stevens for the annual honor.