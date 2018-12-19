Getty Image

Dwight Howard’s tenure with the Washington Wizards hasn’t exactly gone smoothly. The veteran big man missed the start of the year with an injury, appeared in nine games, re-aggravated the issue, and eventually, needed surgery to fix a nerve issue in his back. Howard has been on the sideline since mid-November, and there’s no public timeline for his return to the floor.

While it’s been a weird season in general in Washington, the team is only three games back of the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference, so it’s not like all is for naught in the nation’s capital. Still, Howard has some awfully high expectations for what he thinks the team will accomplish once he returns to action.

Howard spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Washington’s game against the Atlanta Hawks for the first time since he went under the knife, as he’s rehabbing in Atlanta. While discussing his return, Howard explained that doing rehab in his hometown is part of a plan to “get to that championship” once he’s healthy.