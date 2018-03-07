Getty Image

Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to show his support for a community still grieving the loss of many young lives last month. The Miami Heat guard was touched by the tragedy of gun violence at the high school, especially when he learned one victim of the mass shooting was laid to rest wearing his jersey.

Wade, no stranger to political activism, has said acts like that are a big reason why he continues to speak out and offer support in tough times. In the weeks since he’s tried to offer support to families impacted by the shooting, and on Wednesday he paid a visit to the high school to meet with students and staff.

Wade came by during a lunch period at Stoneman Douglas and grabbed a microphone in the cafeteria to say some brief words. With students crowding around him and recording every word, he told them “I’m inspired by all of you.”