Getty Image

Dwyane Wade’s return to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline was thought of at the time to be a nice way for the veteran shooting guard to bring his career full circle.

Wade came back to the franchise his Hall of Fame career started with – the place he won three championships – which was clearly something he wanted to do, and it also allowed Heat fans to welcome back the beloved star. The future Hall of Famer is a Miami legend and will always be loved, but recently we’ve learned just how integral he is to the Miami sports community and just how loved he remains there.

Following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., it was learned that one of the students, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in his Wade jersey. That news made its way to Wade who was left “speechless” to learn of that and dedicated his season to Oliver, writing Oliver’s name on his sneakers prior to sinking a vintage game-winning shot against the Sixers. Wade has since spoken about how Oliver is the reason he refuses to “shut up and dribble” and will continue to speak out on social and political issues.

On Saturday night, Wade had the chance to meet Oliver’s family for the first time, inviting them to be his guests at Miami’s 105-96 win over the Pistons. Wade stood with Joaquin’s sister during the national anthem, and presented the family with his highly sought after Vice jersey, which Joaquin apparently wanted when it came out, as well as a pair of custom Way of Wade sneakers with Oliver’s name on them and the Stoneman Douglas logo.