Getty Image

At the end of the season, we will officially close the book on one of the NBA’s most legendary careers. Since announcing that this is indeed his last go around, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has embarked on a farewell tour for each of his final stops around the league, which has resulted in some touching moments and photo ops with old friends, long-time rivals, and young players who grew up idolizing him.

He’s amassing quite the collection of signed, game-worn jerseys courtesy of his contemporaries who have lined up to pay homage to the three-time champ and future Hall of Fame inductee who will be remembered as one of the fiercest competitors of his generation.

To take that a step further, Wade has recently announced a collaboration with Bleacher Report on a new line of apparel called the “D. Wade World Tour” that will celebrate some of the most memorable moments of his career.