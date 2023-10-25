It’s easy to write off the Eastern Conference as a two-team race heading into 2023-24, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics both took big swings with the hopes of getting past one another en route to a berth in the NBA Finals. That, of course, is never quite how it works — sure, it’s very possible (if not likely) that the conference finals involves these two teams, but weird things always end up happening over the course of an 82-game regular season. The NBA seasons started on Tuesday, but in a fun twist, no Eastern Conference teams were part of the festivities. So today, we’re taking a look at the biggest question each team faces, whether they hope to compete for a ring, earn a postseason berth, or get their long-term futures all sorted out this year. Atlanta Hawks: Will The Young Players Take A Step Forward? With John Collins gone, the Hawks will lean more on their youngsters, with much of their roster being 25 years old or younger. De’Andre Hunter spent the summer in trade rumors but nothing ever materialized and how he responds to that will be fascinating. Hunter impressed as a rookie, but has somewhat stagnated in terms of development, mostly looking like the same player he was when he entered the league. Part of Quin Snyder’s task is to see if he can coax something more out of Hunter in his fifth year, particularly in the absence of Collins. However, Hunter isn’t alone when it comes to young Hawks who will be relied on heavily. Onyeka Okongwu could get more run this year both as Clint Capela’s backup (and the expected starting center in waiting whenever Capela is no longer in Atlanta), with the chance to run some big lineups with he and Capela sharing the floor now that Collins is gone. Saddiq Bey was lights out from three in his 25 regular season games in Atlanta, and AJ Griffin, likewise, is among the Hawks best three-point threats. Both of them being positive contributors on the wing is going to be important given Snyder will be asking for Atlanta to get up more threes, but to stay in larger roles they’ll have to provide something on the defensive end as well. Hawks fans are also high on Jalen Johnson, and he figures to get some burn with Collins gone as some power forward depth who can bring some bounce to the frontcourt. If this team is to take a step forward it figures to be on the backs of internal improvement from their youngsters. Snyder’s task is figuring out which roles and lineup combinations they’re most comfortable in to get the most out of them and provide their stars with the right amount of support Boston Celtics: How Big Is The Drop-off With The Bench Unit? The top-6 in Boston is arguably the best in the league, but the rest of the bench is less of a certainty. Boston won’t need its bench unit to be great, but they will need to have enough production to simply not give up the advantage they figure to have most nights with the starting lineup. How Joe Mazzulla staggers his starters will be interesting to watch, as he could completely avoid running out full bench units (or lineups with just one starter), but in doing so there is always the tradeoff of having less time on the floor with your absolute best group. As such, there figure to be plenty of regular season games with a more traditional platoon system that feature lineups that feature some combination of (the newly extended) Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Oshae Brissett, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, and others as the majority. That’s not the most inspiring list of names, but it’s important to remember the goal here isn’t to have one of the league’s best second units, it’s just simply to not be catastrophically bad. We saw a year ago with the Nuggets how a top-heavy team going from having one of the worst bench units in the league to simply being average can change a team’s trajectory. After years of hilarious on/off splits for Nikola Jokic, Denver was able to basically be a net neutral in the postseason without their star, which made them a buzzsaw overall. Boston has the chance to be the same type of squad if this bench can figure out how to be a fairly average group. If they struggle to do so, Mazzulla will have to do more tinkering with staggering starters and have fewer minutes featuring the full starting group, which takes away some of what makes this team so terrifying on paper. Brooklyn Nets: How Does Mikal Bridges Fare As A No. 1? The Nets have built this current team around the idea that Bridges is going to be their No. 1 guy, which is a considerable step up from the role he played in Phoenix. He has shown flashes of having the skillset to do that, but being consistently impactful at the level a top star needs to be for their team to be good in the NBA is a very difficult hurdle to clear. Bridges has steadily evolved from a 3-and-D wing early in his Phoenix career to being a three-level scoring threat with an improved handle. The next step is running a team and keeping the offense rolling by keeping everyone else involved and engaged. Last year, Bridges averaged just 2.7 assists per game in his 27 games in Brooklyn, despite boasting a usage rate of over 30 percent. To be the main offensive hub on a good offense, his playmaking for others is going to have to get better and he will have to open up his court vision and be able to make the right reads even quicker. That is a skill that only comes with reps, and the good news is he should get a ton of opportunity to grow into that as the year goes on. Still, it’s not just as easy as flipping a switch and there will probably be some continued growing pains when teams apply considerable pressure to Bridges as he will be at the top of the scouting report each night. Charlotte Hornets: What Can Brandon Miller Provide As A Rookie? The second overall pick figures to be under plenty of scrutiny, particularly given he was taken over Scoot Henderson who figures to get a starring role in Portland. Miller won’t be getting the keys to the franchise handed to him in the same way, and how he slots into whatever role he’s given will be important to the Hornets making a leap back into Play-In contention. The Hornets wing rotation could get a bit cluttered, and dealing with potentially inconsistent minutes as well as adjusting to playing a secondary role will be a hurdle for Miller as he makes the move to the NBA. That said, his skillset is tantalizing on the offensive end and there’s a reason Charlotte wanted him at No. 2 overall. There’s some fun actions they can run with he and LaMelo Ball to take advantage of Ball’s creativity and Miller’s shooting stroke, and if it all clicks, this Hornets team should look a considerably better than last year’s squad. However, rookie seasons are rarely just smooth sailing, particularly when there’s a new role a player has to adapt to, and if Miller struggles to find his groove then it will be very interesting to see how Steve Clifford handles it. This is a team that wants to be competitive, and sometimes that can run counter to letting a young player play through his mistakes. Chicago Bulls: Can Their Offense Find A Spark? A strange thing about the Chicago Bulls last season is that despite building their team around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic — who aren’t exactly considered defensively stout — their defense was far better than their offense. Chicago was fifth in the league in defensive rating and 24th in offensive rating, and this happened despite one of the linchpins of their defensive success in 2021-22 (Ball) not playing a single game. Regardless of whether Billy Donovan and the Bulls coaching staff can build a stout defense again, the team’s offense needs to be better. Chicago just does not shoot threes (they were 30th in the league in makes and attempts last season), are not an especially good offensive rebounding team (28th in offensive rebounding percentage), and were 24th in free throw attempt rate. They hammer teams inside the arc — DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic were all in the top-30 in the league in two-point field goals made per game — but it’s nowhere near enough to offset everything else. Those 4-5 offensive possessions a game that they’d get off of Ball doing something on defense, getting the ball, looking up, seeing LaVine streaking down the floor, and throwing a picture perfect pass all in the span of 1.5 seconds just were not there last year. His willingness and ability to let fly from three were missed, too. The tricky thing with this version of the Bulls and any potential spark on offense is that they’re still built around those three guys and will need to bank a whole lot on internal development for younger players like Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, Coby White, and Patrick Williams — their two main free agent signings, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig, are what they are. Cleveland Cavaliers: Can They Balance Enough Shooting With An Elite Defense? The Cavaliers seemed to take joy out of being an absolute chore to play against last season. No team played at a slower pace. No team had a better defensive rating. They were better than anyone else at preventing teams from attempting shots from behind the three-point line. They were very good at defending around the rim. While their offense was not perfect, it was ninth in the league in offensive rating, spearheaded by a pair of guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland who are capable of making magic happen. And then, they ran into the Knicks. Despite winning 51 games — their most in a season without LeBron James on the roster in 30 years — Cleveland got repeatedly punked by New York in their limp, five-game defeat in the first round. Their defense generally held up outside of a quite frankly shocking inability to grab defensive rebounds, but the biggest problem was their offense, which had the worst offensive rating in the postseason. They struggled mightily from three (32.7 percent) and turned the ball over more than anyone (15.8 turnovers per game).

Their bet appears to be that more floor spacing will add a bit of variety into their offense and give defenses something to keep them honest while Garland, Mitchell, and Evan Mobley all go to work. The team brought in Max Strus and Georges Niang this offseason, both of whom are elite shooters who are eager to let it fly and should be really nice fits in the starting lineup (Strus) or off the bench (Niang). It’d be wise to lean on them heavily to juice the offense, and while neither are horrible defenders — both guys compete on that end of the floor — a guy like Isaac Okoro is more stout on that end of the floor. Maybe it’s possible that Mobley and Jarrett Allen (when he is healthy) are just going to be a top-5 defense no matter what, and if the shooting they brought in can give their offense a boost from “very good” to “elite,” Cleveland is going to win a ton of games. Detroit Pistons: Can Cade Cunningham Be A Star? Cade Cunningham’s sophomore campaign came to an end on Nov. 9, 2022. Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, suffered a stress fracture in his shin that required surgery and limited him to only 12 games of action. It was a brutal twist of fate for Cunningham and the Pistons — he was supposed to use this year to build on his rookie campaign and build his chemistry with his potential backcourt mate for the next decade-plus, Jaden Ivey. There was a silver lining to this cloud, as Ivey came into his own as the season went along and looks like the dynamic, explosive guard he was billed to be coming out of Purdue. But Cunningham is the potential face of the franchise, the sort of jumbo playmaker with scoring chops that every team covets right now. Losing out on a year of development — and, frankly, a year of watching him play basketball — really stinks, even if the Pistons weren’t viewed as a potential playoff team in the Eastern Conference. The good news for Detroit is that Cunningham is back and healthy. By all accounts, Cunningham was magnificent while playing with the USA Basketball Select Team that helped prepare the senior side ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup — “He looked great,” Steve Kerr said, per The Athletic. “The injury is clearly behind him and it’s great to see him healthy. He’s a guy who can really control the game from the point guard spot with his size and physicality.” There’s an opportunity for Cunningham to take a big step forward under new head coach Monty Williams — remember, Devin Booker made his first All-Star team after he took over in Phoenix. If he can, it’s going to make the Pistons’ rebuild look awfully promising, and turn them into an up-and-coming team to watch as we enter 2024-25. Indiana Pacers: Can They Get Enough Stops? The Pacers are going to be fun. Any team with Tyrese Haliburton is going to be a joy to watch on offense, as he’s high on the list of the most instinctive and creative playmakers in the world. He missed 26 games last season and had the fourth-most assists in all of basketball. He led the NBA, by some margin, in potential assists per game in 2022-23. Only Nikola Jokic made more passes per game than him. And on top of all that, Haliburton averaged a team and career-best 20.7 points per game. If you give the keys to him and let him go, Haliburton is going to give you a potent offense. Add in that he is surrounded by plenty of talent on that end of the floor and the Pacers are going to be a nightmare to guard. Myles Turner had his best season as a pro alongside him, and while Buddy Hield requested a trade, Haliburton knows how to get him good looks from deep. Bennedict Mathurin has plenty of room to grow, but his eagerness to attack is, quite frankly, a little jarring. Obi Toppin and Bruce Brown are a pair of interesting offseason acquisitions who fit well — Toppin’s energy and relentlessness are a great fit, as is Brown’s basketball IQ and willingness to be a connecting piece. The questions are going to come on the defensive end of the floor. Turner’s a good rim protector and Brown’s malleability are both major assets, Haliburton is great at reading passing lanes, and you can see Mathurin’s length and athleticism leading to him being a good defender as he becomes a more seasoned pro. Guys like Aaron Nesmith and Jordan Nwora are younger, athletic wings, while heady veterans like Daniel Theis and the extremely annoying (this is a compliment) T.J. McConnell are here. Miami Heat: Can They Get Enough At Point Guard? Missing out on Damian Lillard wasn’t just an issue of not adding a superstar talent, but because things dragged on all the way until camp, the Heat were unable to shift to a Plan B and bring in some much needed point guard help. Kyle Lowry is the only nominal point guard on the team after the departure of Gabe Vincent, and he’s coming off of a fairly pedestrian season, averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game on 40.4 percent shooting from the field. Erik Spoelstra is among the best in the league at adapting to his roster’s strengths and weaknesses, but not having a clear path to 48 minutes of quality ball-handling and initiating is a bit of a concern. Adebayo and Butler are both good passers for their positions and they’ll surely be used as offensive hubs as always, while Herro will spend time on-ball as well but is not a particularly adept creator for others. Josh Richardson could spend time on the ball in a pinch, but there just aren’t a lot of great options on paper at the moment. The Heat figure to be among the teams active on the trade market (or eventually the buyout market) for a point guard, but until they make an addition they’ll have to get creative to manage a point guard deficit on this roster. Milwaukee Bucks: Is Upgrading Their Offense With Damian Lillard Worth Downgrading Their Defense? Milwaukee having to part ways with Holiday was not easy. As a player and as a person, Holiday was a beloved member of the organization, the sort of guy that you root for even if you have no stake in the Bucks. Watching him go to the team’s biggest rival in the Eastern Conference following a pit stop in Portland had to have been a gut punch. And yet, it’s not hard to see why Milwaukee’s front office made the decision to turn Holiday (along with Grayson Allen and Draft capital) into Lillard. An issue for the Bucks is that their offense is prone to getting stuck in the mud, particularly when the game slows down and they have to play in the halfcourt. This comes with the caveat that Giannis Antetokounmpo was clearly not right as he played through injuries and essentially missed the first three games, but the Bucks’ offense in their first-round loss to the Miami Heat in the playoffs was brutal. Small sample sizes and what not, but in four losses, Milwaukee had an offensive rating of 109.4 with an effective field goal percentage of 53.2 percent. Their true shooting percentage came in at 55.9 percent. While a wonderful player, Holiday’s had some postseason warts over the last few years, namely when it comes to efficiency from the field (38.4 percent on field goals, 30.6 percent from three over 17 playoff games in the last two years).