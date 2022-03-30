For the first time in NCAA Tournament history, the Duke and North Carolina men’s basketball programs are set to meet. The long-time rivals will face off Saturday in the Final Four, battling for a berth in Monday’s national championship game.

Coincidentally, country star and UNC basketball fan Eric Church was scheduled to perform the same day at San Antonio’s AT&T Center. That show is no more after Church announced in a message to attendees it will be canceled so he can watch the game with family and friends.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years,” he said, “but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

Church described this move as “the most selfish thing” he’s “ever asked of the Church Choir.

“However, it’s the same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance,” he said.

County music star and #UNC super fan Eric Church has canceled his show in San Antonio on a Saturday, April 2 so they he can go watch #UNC play #Duke in the Final Four with his family. pic.twitter.com/CSeBwpd9wM — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 29, 2022

Among the Church Choir on Facebook, many were unhappy and expressed dismay. One person even called Church a “clown” and received quite a few upvotes on their comment. Having said that, we have a hunch that basically every Carolina fan is going to try and cancel their plans with the hopes that their team will unceremoniously usher Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.