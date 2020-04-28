Jalen Green, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, became the first player to commit to the G League Select Team earlier this month, popularizing a potential pathway for highly-regarded high school players who are comfortable with skipping out on college basketball. Green will be joined by Isaiah Todd, a five-star who was committed to Michigan before opting to take this route.

Not everyone who has been offered the chance to go down this road has taken it — Greg Brown, a five-star center in the 2020 class, decided it was best to attend Texas. But on Tuesday afternoon, the Select Team got its latest player, much to the dismay of Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Daishen Nix is headed to the G League. Nix, a five-star point guard in the class of 2020 and the No. 15 recruit in America by 247Sports’ Composite rating, had previously signed his letter of intent to head to Westwood.

Five-star prospect Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

Charania reports that the deal Nix signed with the Southern California-based squad is expected to pay him handsomely, somewhere around $300,000.

G League deal for Daishen Nix — arguably the best point guard in the 2021 NBA draft — is expected to be in the $300,000 range, sources said. https://t.co/V96P84WInb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

It is still unclear exactly how the Select Team will function and what their potential schedule look like, but it’s already putting together quite the roster of talent. Nix stands 6’5, attended Trinity International Schools in Las Vegas, and was a McDonald’s All-American Game selection alongside Green and Todd.