Fran Belibi Became The Second Woman To Win The McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest

03.25.19 17 mins ago

ESPN

The best men’s and women’s high school players in the country have descended upon Atlanta for the week as McDonald’s All-American Game festivities began on Monday with the dunk contest at Wheeler High School.

Some of the top men’s players in the country took part, including Memphis commit James Wiseman, but it was Fran Belibi, the Stanford commit, who put on for the women by taking home the crown with a quartet of dunks that all earned a perfect 80 score from the judges.

Belibi’s in-game dunks became viral sensations this year, as she throws down with regularity in high school games. She’s impossible to miss, throwing down dunks in her goggles, and on Monday night she wowed the crowd with some fantastic slams. Her first dunk saw her go baseline, take off under the rim, and finish with the right on the other side.

