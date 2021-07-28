Giannis Antetokounmpo is flying high after winning the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks and being named the NBA Finals MVP. He’s had a blast in the aftermath, with a pit stop to Chick-fil-A bringing a whole lot of joy to the fine folks of Milwaukee and an Instagram Story that celebrated a collection of players who, like him, became champions for the franchise that drafted them.

But unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, something popped up on Tuesday that reminded him of the fickleness of capitalism, even if you are a champion: Having to get a streaming service to watch something. Antetokounmpo wanted to know how he’d get to watch Team USA take on Iran at the Tokyo Olympics, sending out a tweet and looking for some guidance.

What time is the USA team playing tonight and which channel?🙏🏽 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 28, 2021

Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, Eric Nehm of The Athletic let him know that the game is airing on Peacock, which means he has to fork over some cash to get the streaming service.

Oh man. Knowing how you feel about a subscription to @TheAthletic, you’re not going to like this answer… https://t.co/jms8Fkmq1h — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 28, 2021

Antetokounmpo quickly decided that if he has to fork over some cash there is no way he is going to tune into the game.

If I got to pay nevermind… https://t.co/6A1xhuDitp — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 28, 2021

On one hand, Antetokounmpo has A LOT of money, so he can probably swing this. On the other, opting to not pay for streaming services which just make it harder to watch TV by hiding everything we like behind a paywall instead of just putting it on cable is an admirable moral stance. Anyway, if you’re like me and you pay for Peacock, the game is scheduled to tip on the app at 12:40 EST.