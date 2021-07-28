Getty Image
DimeMag

Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Watch USA Basketball Against Iran Because He Doesn’t Want To Pay For Peacock

TwitterAssociate Editor

Giannis Antetokounmpo is flying high after winning the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks and being named the NBA Finals MVP. He’s had a blast in the aftermath, with a pit stop to Chick-fil-A bringing a whole lot of joy to the fine folks of Milwaukee and an Instagram Story that celebrated a collection of players who, like him, became champions for the franchise that drafted them.

But unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, something popped up on Tuesday that reminded him of the fickleness of capitalism, even if you are a champion: Having to get a streaming service to watch something. Antetokounmpo wanted to know how he’d get to watch Team USA take on Iran at the Tokyo Olympics, sending out a tweet and looking for some guidance.

Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, Eric Nehm of The Athletic let him know that the game is airing on Peacock, which means he has to fork over some cash to get the streaming service.

Antetokounmpo quickly decided that if he has to fork over some cash there is no way he is going to tune into the game.

On one hand, Antetokounmpo has A LOT of money, so he can probably swing this. On the other, opting to not pay for streaming services which just make it harder to watch TV by hiding everything we like behind a paywall instead of just putting it on cable is an admirable moral stance. Anyway, if you’re like me and you pay for Peacock, the game is scheduled to tip on the app at 12:40 EST.

Listen To This
On ‘We’re All Alone In This Together,’ Dave Finds A Happy Medium Between Sympathy And Empathy
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×