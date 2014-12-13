GIF: LeBron James Goes Backdoor For Huge Dunk Off Two Feet

LeBron James is almost 30 years-old. He missed last night’s game against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder with nagging knee pain. And he’s been hearing all year long how Anthony Davis has been the league’s best player. Yeah, we’re not surprised The King is showing out against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In the highlight of a dominant first quarter, watch LeBron cut backdoor for a huge slam off two feet.

So much for declining athleticism.

James had a season-high 21 points in the opening stanza, but defense betrayed the Cavaliers. They’re up just 35-33 on the Pelicans after the first quarter.

