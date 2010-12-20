Gilbert Arenas Will Wear No. 1 To Honor Penny Hardaway

I think I might be more excited than anyone to see Gilbert Arenas‘ debut with the Orlando Magic tonight, and it’s probably not for any reasons you may think. Back when Agent Zero was blogging for NBA.com in 2007, he let the world know that the Magic were his favorite team growing up and Penny Hardaway was his favorite player. “In my room I probably had 600 pictures up on my wall and 575 of ’em were all Penny.” Tonight in Atlanta against the Hawks, Arenas will take the floor donning Penny’s No. 1 in his honor.
“It was funny when I played in Los Angeles all of my friends would say, ‘I hope you get traded to Orlando, your favorite team or some other team,” Arenas told OrlandoMagic.com’s John Denton. “It was funny because as soon as I got traded I thought, “You’re there! Now pick No. 1. Yeah, that’s what I’m going to wear for Penny Hardaway.”
Personally, I find it a little crazy that the Magic never retired Hardaway’s number, but they’ve only been around since 1989. With that said, Orlando did retired the No. 6 for “The Sixth Man” a.k.a. “The Fans,” but this was later un-retired in 2001â€“02 for Patrick Ewing.
What do you think? Should the Magic retired Penny’s jersey?
I hope Gilbert Arenas dosen’t end up broken like Penny, or T-Mac, who also rocked the 1 in Orlando.
When did Arenas play in L.A.?
@bobby
He played for the GS Warriors which I guess is close enough?
Why isn’t Penny retires?
Penny has a better chance of getting his Magic jersey retired than Shaq in the short term anyway. Penny did hurt his legacy when he got Brian Hill fired back in the day and people will also look at how short his prime was too. Ultimately, he should since he was the first Magic player to be named to the All-NBA First Team and he did it twice. Nobody else did it until Tracy McGrady & Dwight Howard came along.
Wasn’t a Magic fan yet when Penny was donning the pinstripes (as i said, I was reppin GHill and Motown back then), but this is……… interesting.
They probably should have retired Penny’s jersey.
no way in hell ..his career in orlando wont better than mcgrady he just played with shaq…mcgrady did EVERYTHING
^^^better than penny^^^^
Mcgrady was probably better than Penny but either way shouldn’ the number have been retired by now?
Ok, but mcgrady picked #1 to rep Penny (thats why he wore #1 in toronto – tmac wore #3 in high school)… and then ariza should never have been given #1… now that arenas is repping penny, clearly he is the major influence.
RETIRE PENNY’s #1!
i don’t think penny will be too happy that a joker/excon like hibachi is wearing his number….
@ karizmatic McGrady better than PENNY!!!!???? Really? Are you kidding me? Non basketball players should be banned from making such crass remarks. If you never played the game, stick to XBOX and PS3. A “REAL” hooper would never speak of Tracy and Penny in the same convo. Get real. What is a real hooper you ask? At the very least, you played high school ball and you were a FACTOR. Preferably, you played college basketball. That’s just my opinion…
@bobby stew
When he’d play against the Lakers or Clippers.
gil is from LA
gil is from Compton i think. he may be talking about when he was still in school.
Jacktown Vet, take 3-4 best penny years and 3-4 best t-mac’s. And compare.
great debut nice revamped offense. J rich is gonna be so bad for this team and Vince is gonna ball with nash
Magic should retire whatever number Nick Anderson used.
@NYK
Anderson wore #25 and Duhon is wearing it now.
Penny burned ALOT of bridges on his way out of Orlando, ask any long-term Magic fan. It’s never gonna get retired. Nick Anderson is WAY more worthy of that honor.