Golden State Warriors Offseason Report Card

After winning their fourth NBA title of the last decade in 2022, the Golden State Warriors had an up-and-down campaign in 22-23, earning the West’s 6-seed before ultimately losing in the conference semifinals to the Lakers.

The Warriors had hoped they could elevate some of their young players into larger roles, but Jordan Poole wasn’t as effective and was, understandably, a bit disconnected from the team after getting punched in the face by Draymond Green in camp. Beyond Poole’s regression, the Warriors were unable to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. — to the point that they traded James Wiseman to bring back Payton II at the deadline — and there was apparent frustration from Jonathan Kuminga about his diminishing role as the playoffs arrived.

This summer, the Warriors had to make a decision on their immediate path, as the much-discussed “two timelines” approach was seemingly splintering. Adding to the difficulty of this offseason was the departure of longtime GM Bob Myers, with Mike Dunleavy Jr. being promoted into the lead role of the front office. Any question of what direction they would take was answered before the Draft began, when Jordan Poole was shipped to Washington for Chris Paul, cementing the long-time core as the continued focal point in the Bay.

Here we’ll grade out the Warriors summer in the Draft, free agency and contract extensions, and on the trade market.

Draft: B

The Warriors held the 19th overall pick in this year’s draft and took Brandin Podziemski out of Santa Clara. The sophomore guard was a prolific scorer with the Broncos, averaging 19.9 points per game (and 8.8 rebounds) and hitting 43.8 percent of his threes to become the West Coast Conference Player of the Year. There are questions about his athleticism and what his ceiling is as a player, but if the shooting and scoring touch carries over there figures to be a role for him in an NBA rotation. As our Brad Rowland explained on Draft night, at 19 he felt like a bit of a reach but the fit for him in Golden State is better than most anywhere else, handing out a B- for the selection.

This is a better grade than any other team would’ve received in taking Podziemski, but it’s a good fit. His feel is very good and Podziemski is a dynamic shooter. As a very limited athlete, there are defensive concerns and the chance that he just can’t hold up, but Golden State was the appropriate team to take that risk.

The Warriors also added Trayce Jackson-Davis out of Indiana as an undrafted free agent, which was another addition of a highly productive college player. Jackson Davis averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game last season at Indiana. His question is how effective he’ll be offensively in the NBA as he’s limited as a shooter, but he is a strong rim protector even at 6’9 and can provide a unique lob threat on a team lacking many of those options.

Free Agency/Contract Extensions: B+

The first order of business for the Warriors was re-signing Draymond Green, inking their defensive anchor to a 4-year, $100 million deal to stay with the only NBA team he’s ever played for. While it’s fair to wonder if Green will show slippage by the end of that deal, it’s also worthwhile to keep him around because, as Steve Kerr noted this summer, the Warriors simply aren’t a contender without him. The Warriors believe Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are a good enough core group to be a contender, and it’s a matter of building out the right playoff depth around them to provide the support needed to make a run. While they’ll hope for continued strides from Kuminga and Moses Moody — the latter of whom played well in this past postseason — the Warriors clearly recognized they needed a different group of veteran bench options.

In free agency, they started with Cory Joseph, adding another veteran guard to bolster their backcourt with another capable shooter (Joseph shot 40.1 percent on threes the last two seasons in Detroit). He’ll be a bit of a drop off, especially defensively, from Donte DiVincenzo who signed with the Knicks, but still gives them a useful guard off of the bench. The biggest new addition is Dario Saric, who seems like a terrific fit for the Warriors given his skillset as a connective passer and floor spacer from the power forward (or small ball center) position. In his first season back from an ACL injury, Saric shot 39.1 percent from three in Phoenix and Oklahoma City a year ago and will give Kerr some welcome frontcourt depth. The Warriors struggled mightily a year ago with their non-Looney and non-Green minutes, as JaMychal Green didn’t pan out as hoped. Saric should be an upgrade there, and ought to make the Warriors a bit less dependent (at least offensively) on their top two bigs, although he certainly can’t replace their impact defensively.

Trades: B

The biggest move of the summer from the Warriors was one that caught most people by surprise, as they flipped Jordan Poole to Washington (along with a future protected first round pick, a future second, and Ryan Rollins) to bring back longtime rival Chris Paul. That trade made it clear the Warriors were going all-in on their veteran core, but it isn’t without some risk. Poole had his faults, but he was also their most reliable guard in terms of being in the lineup, playing all 82 games a year ago. He could not find the same level of shooting efficiency as in 21-22, which led to plenty of frustration from fans as he would go through cold spells from three, but the Warriors also lack much in the way of individual shot creation beyond Steph and losing Poole will only exacerbate that. Poole was supposed to be the heir apparent in Golden State but a year into his new deal he was salary dumped, and the organization undoubtedly holds some responsibility for the failure to make it work with him.