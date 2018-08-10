Gordon Hayward Wants Celtics To Chant ‘Daddy’s Always Happy’ During Home Games

The Boston Celtics have some of the most passionate fans in the NBA. Sure, Boston sports fans in general have a less-than-stellar reputation, but Celtics fans bring it every night, and when TD Garden is rocking, there aren’t many places in the league for opposing teams to try and pick up a win.

One hallmark of Celtics fans is their organization — they always seem to be chanting or clapping in unison, which is a fun sight to be hold when the Garden is sold out for a big game. The downside is that this video of Gordon Hayward trying to rally Celtics fans to do a rather odd chant for him exists.

Hayward was pursuing one of his off-court passions — streaming Fortnite — when he had an idea for a chant that he wants to hear out of the Celtic faithful.

