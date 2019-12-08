Gordon Hayward Could Return As Soon As Monday From His Hand Injury

Gordon Hayward was expected to miss six weeks with a fractured left hand after having surgery to repair the injury on Nov. 11, but it appears the Celtics could be getting their star forward back a couple weeks early.

The team announced on Sunday that Hayward said he was ready to make his return and could possibly play as soon as Monday night against the Cavaliers, a full two weeks sooner than he was expected to be back on the court.

“The last couple of days have been really good,” he said in regard to his rehabilitation progress, before making a shocking declaration: “Tomorrow’s a possibility.” … “I can’t do anything that’s going to hurt it,” he insisted. “I’m going to have to get hit equally as hard, probably harder than last time because I have the metal in my hand now. It’s just whether or not you can play through that and still be effective. That’s kind of what we’re determining. But the bone is healed.”

Hayward went on to say the biggest hurdle for him is mental and being comfortable going into the paint and taking contact, but that he’s been otherwise cleared as far as his hand’s health is concerned. Later on Sunday afternoon the team released its official injury report for Monday, listing Hayward as questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Cleveland: Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Rob Williams (left hip soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 8, 2019

It would be a boost for a Celtics team that’s maintained strong play in his absence at 16-5 and in second place in the Eastern Conference. Hayward was off to the best start to a season he’s had since joining the Celtics before the injury, and if he can quickly get back to that level their hopes of staying near the top of the conference standings will only be further bolstered.