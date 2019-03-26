Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers were dealt a massive blow on Monday night when Jusuf Nurkic went down with a horrific left leg injury, the type of thing that sent players on both the Blazers and their opponent, the Brooklyn Nets, scattering off the floor in horror. It was reminiscent of the reaction to Gordon Hayward’s gruesome foot injury that he suffered on opening night of the 2017-2018 season, his first with the Boston Celtics, that he’s still working his way back from.

Players from around the league offered their best wishes to Nurkic on social media, and Hayward, who just so happens to be back in Cleveland preparing to face the Cavs on the very same court where his injury took place, offered some perspective on Nurkic’s injury Tuesday morning.